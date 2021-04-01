Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00.

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 25,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The stock has a market cap of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 45.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

