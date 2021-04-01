Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00.

NASDAQ HSON remained flat at $$16.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

