Insider Buying: Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Bruce Munro bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$98,500.00 ($70,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Macmahon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

