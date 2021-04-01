Insider Buying: Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Insider Purchases 8,008 Shares of Stock

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) insider Gregory (Greg) Richards purchased 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of A$26,666.64 ($19,047.60).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Gregory (Greg) Richards purchased 14,503 shares of Mirrabooka Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$47,337.79 ($33,812.71).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Mirrabooka Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

