Insider Buying: Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) insider Sally Freeman acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.00 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of A$126,000.00 ($90,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. It also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) or high net-worth clients; investment options, such as listed securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and others; insurance products; forms and documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

