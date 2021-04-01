Insider Buying: Orminex Limited (ASX:ONX) Insider Purchases 684,932 Shares of Stock

Orminex Limited (ASX:ONX) insider Ross Graham bought 684,932 shares of Orminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,547.96 ($14,677.11).

About Orminex

Orminex Limited operates as a gold development and exploration company in Australia. It holds a 51% interest in the Comet Vale project located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the Golden Lode project; the Happy Jack Project; and the Penny's Find Project located in Western Australia.

