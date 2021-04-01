Insider Buying: PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Insider Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ISD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 107,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,649. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

