Insider Buying: The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Purchases £27,800 in Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Yvonne Monaghan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

LON PEBB opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of £234.43 million and a PE ratio of 58.33. The Pebble Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Pebble Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.