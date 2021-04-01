Insider Selling: American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corey James Ariel Hollister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of American Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of American Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

AMMJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 338,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

