Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells 65,259 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 65,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,343,450.69. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 97,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,689. The company has a market capitalization of $442.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

