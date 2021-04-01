Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Sells 2,053 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 21,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,631. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

