Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells 667 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.23. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,538. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.