Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $1,927,400.00.

PSMT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

