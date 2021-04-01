Insider Selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells 36,108 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

