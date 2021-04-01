Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75,779.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Insights Network has a market cap of $8.70 million and $75,779.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 78.5% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,436,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

