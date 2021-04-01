Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $79,861.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,428,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

