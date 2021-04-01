Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.