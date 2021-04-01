Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.68% of Insulet worth $113,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 593.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.09.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

