InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $9.83 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 105% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00016588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and $37.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

