Insured Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $1.08 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.00801313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,272,235 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

