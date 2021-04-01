INT (INT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.40 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, INT has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $2.40 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

