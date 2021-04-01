Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 95.4% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 248,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 121,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,696,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

