Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 39.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 25.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $358.95 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.66. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

