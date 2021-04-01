Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $541.53 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.97 and a 200-day moving average of $485.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

