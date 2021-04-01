Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 over the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

