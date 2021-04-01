Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Experience Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

