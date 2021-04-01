Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

