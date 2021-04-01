Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IPAR opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

