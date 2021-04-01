InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,638.41

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,638.41 ($60.60) and traded as high as GBX 5,070 ($66.24). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,044 ($65.90), with a volume of 364,196 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,042.86 ($52.82).

The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of -35.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,638.41.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

