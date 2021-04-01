Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

