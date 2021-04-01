Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

