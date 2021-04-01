Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,289 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 244,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.