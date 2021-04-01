InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 164,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

