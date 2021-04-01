InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 164,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.