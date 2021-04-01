InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of InterDigital worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.