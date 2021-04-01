International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.74% of International Bancshares worth $41,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in International Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.42 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.