International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Isotopes stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 143,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. International Isotopes has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

