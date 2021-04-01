International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 159,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of research firms have commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in International Money Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.