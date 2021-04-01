International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

IP stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

