International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 11,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,230. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.