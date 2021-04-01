Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.

IDXG remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Thursday. 19,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Interpace Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

