Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.
IDXG remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Thursday. 19,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Interpace Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Interpace Biosciences
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
