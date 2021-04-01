InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in March

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPZF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.