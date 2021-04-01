InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,797,000 after acquiring an additional 686,774 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946,113. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

