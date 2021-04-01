InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,913. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

