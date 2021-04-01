InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.34. The stock had a trading volume of 361,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

