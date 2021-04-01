InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 21,508 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. 250,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

