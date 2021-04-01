InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 38,550 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 2,411,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,984,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

