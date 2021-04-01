InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $1.68 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,884,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $55.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,124.19. 68,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,070.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,797.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.