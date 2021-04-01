InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Zoetis makes up about 2.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.42. 20,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,494. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

