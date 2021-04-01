InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $1.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. 434,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

