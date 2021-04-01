InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $1.81 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,472,000 after acquiring an additional 216,916 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.54. 270,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.